BEAUPRÉ, Que. — Eliot Grondin wrapped up the 2023-24 season making history on Sunday.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native earned his second World Cup gold medal of the weekend and his first career Crystal Globe in men's snowboard cross action. Grondin became the first Canadian male to claim the snowboard cross Crystal Globe.

It was presented to him by the only other Canadian to do so, Dominique Maltais.

Sunday's victory was the tenth World Cup medal of the season for Grondin, breaking the all-time record in snowboard cross. It was also his seventh gold of the campaign, which matched France’s Pierre Vaultier record of seven World Cup wins in the 2013-14 season.

“It means a lot. I have been riding well all year and super consistent. Having seven wins in one year is crazy," Grondin said. "Now to have the win and the globe at home in front of family, friends and fans is such a great feeling.”

Australia's Cameron Bolton and Germany's Leon Ulbricht earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Having placed first in qualification on Friday, before winning on Saturday, Grondin completed a streak of seeding first for every World Cup race this season, a feat never achieved in the history of the sport.

For the 22-year-old Grondin, it was even nicer to accomplish it all at home.

“Winning at home is the best," he said. "Winning in Europe is cool but winning here with all my family and friends watching and supporting is amazing.

“It probably was one of my best starts, I held it top to bottom. It was probably my best run. Today was challenging, the guys were super-fast at the start section, but I had a good plan and knew what to do.”

Grondin is the reigning Olympic silver medallist in the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.