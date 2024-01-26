SAINT MORITZ, Switzerland — Canadian snowboard cross racer Eliot Grondin picked up his second World Cup victory of the season Friday

The 22-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Que., was the top qualifier in the heats, then went on to cross the finish line in the final in a time of one minute 4.96 seconds.

Kalle Koblet of Switzerland finished 2.36 seconds behind Grondin to take silver, while Omar Visintin of Italy was another 0.23 seconds off the pace for bronze.

Liam Moffatt of Turro, N.S., was ninth and Evan Bichon of Mackenzie, B.C., was 14th.

Grondin placed first earlier this season at the World Cup in Les Deux Alpes, France, as well as third in Cervinia, Italy. He now has 12 career World Cup podiums.

Grondin was a double medallist at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, winning silver in men’s snowboard cross and teaming with Meryeta O’Dine of Prince George, B.C., to take bronze in the Olympic debut of mixed team snowboard cross.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.