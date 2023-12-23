Canada's Kingsbury wins gold, Schwinghammer takes silver in dual moguls

BAKURIANI, Georgia — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won gold in the men's dual moguls final while teammate Maïa Schwinghammer earned silver in the women's competition Saturday at a World Cup event.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., picked up his seventh World Cup medal of the season (four gold, three bronze) and 122nd of his career after winning bronze in moguls Friday. He has 84 career World Cup wins.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima earned silver and Nick Page of the United States took bronze.

Saskatoon's Schwinghammer won the first World Cup medal of her career by placing second. She finished behind Jakara Anthony of Australia.

Jaelin Kauf of the United States took bronze to round out the podium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.