TSN+ Streaming Schedule
TSN Plus
Published
Updated
TSN+ Streaming Schedule through November 19
|Date
|Event/Program
|Time (ET)
|11/13/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Morocco vs. Ecuador
|03:48
|11/13/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Spain vs. Mali
|03:48
|11/13/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #2
|06:00
|11/13/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Indonesia vs. Panama
|06:48
|11/13/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Uzbekistan vs. Canada
|06:48
|11/13/2023
|The Pat McAfee Show
|12:00
|11/13/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #2
|12:30
|11/13/2023
|NBA on TSN+: Bulls vs. Bucks
|20:00
|11/13/2023
|Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli - Broncos vs. Bills
|20:15
|11/14/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Brazil vs. New Caledonia
|03:48
|11/14/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Senegal vs. Poland
|03:48
|11/14/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #3
|06:00
|11/14/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: England vs. Iran
|06:48
|11/14/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Japan vs. Argentina
|06:48
|11/14/2023
|LaLiga World
|11:00
|11/14/2023
|The Pat McAfee Show
|12:00
|11/14/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #3
|12:30
|11/14/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Champions Classic - Duke vs. Michigan State
|19:00
|11/14/2023
|NCAA Women's Hockey: Boston University vs. Harvard
|19:00
|11/14/2023
|NCAA Football: Toledo vs. Bowling Green
|19:00
|11/14/2023
|NCAA Football: Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois
|19:00
|11/14/2023
|CHL on TSN+: Saskatoon Blades vs. Moose Jaw Warriors
|20:00
|11/14/2023
|College Football Playoff: Top 25
|21:00
|11/14/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Champions Classic - Kentucky vs. Kansas
|21:30
|11/14/2023
|NBA on TSN+: Grizzlies vs. Lakers
|22:30
|11/15/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Venezuela
|03:48
|11/15/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: United States vs. Burkina Faso
|03:48
|11/15/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #4
|06:00
|11/15/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: France vs. Korea
|06:48
|11/15/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: New Zealand vs. Germany
|06:48
|11/15/2023
|The Pat McAfee Show
|12:00
|11/15/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #4
|12:30
|11/15/2023
|NCAA Women's Basketball: Northwestern vs. Notre Dame
|19:00
|11/15/2023
|NCAA Football: Buffalo vs. Miami OH
|19:00
|11/15/2023
|NCAA Volleyball: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss
|20:00
|11/15/2023
|NBA on TSN+: Timberwolves vs. Suns
|21:00
|11/16/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Canada vs. Mali
|03:48
|11/16/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Uzbekistan vs. Spain
|03:48
|11/16/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #5
|06:00
|11/16/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Panama
|06:48
|11/16/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Morocco vs. Indonesia
|06:48
|11/16/2023
|PGA Tour Live - The RSM Classic: First Round - Featured Groups
|09:30
|11/16/2023
|The Pat McAfee Show
|12:00
|11/16/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #5
|12:30
|11/16/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic QF#1 - St. John's vs. North Texas
|13:30
|11/16/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic QF#2 - Dayton vs. LSU
|16:00
|11/16/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic QF#3 - Houston vs. Towson
|18:30
|11/16/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Legends Classic SF#1 - Oklahoma State vs. St. Bonaventure
|18:30
|11/16/2023
|NCAA Football: Boston College vs. Pittsburgh
|19:00
|11/16/2023
|NFL Data Enhanced Feed: Bengals vs. Ravens
|20:15
|11/16/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic QF#4 - Utah vs. Wake Forest
|21:00
|11/16/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Legends Classic SF#2 - Auburn vs. Notre Dame
|21:00
|11/16/2023
|Formula 1 Driver Tracker - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #1
|23:20
|11/16/2023
|Formula 1 Mixed On-Board Camera - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #1
|23:20
|11/16/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Lance Stroll - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #1
|23:20
|11/16/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Logan Sargeant - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #1
|23:20
|11/16/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Max Verstappen - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #1
|23:20
|11/16/2023
|Formula 1 Pit Lane - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #1
|23:20
|11/16/2023
|Formula 1 Timing Channel - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #1
|23:20
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 Driver Tracker - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #2
|02:55
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 Mixed On-Board Camera - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #2
|02:55
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Lance Stroll - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #2
|02:55
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Logan Sargeant - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #2
|02:55
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Max Verstappen - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #2
|02:55
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 Pit Lane - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #2
|02:55
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 Timing Channel - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #2
|02:55
|11/17/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Poland vs. Argentina
|03:48
|11/17/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Senegal vs. Japan
|03:48
|11/17/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #6
|06:00
|11/17/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: England vs. Brazil
|06:48
|11/17/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Iran vs. New Caledonia
|06:48
|11/17/2023
|PGA Tour Live - The RSM Classic: Second Round - Featured Groups
|09:30
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Women's Hockey: Boston University vs. Boston College
|11:00
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic - Consolation #1
|11:30
|11/17/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Round Robin - Day #6
|12:00
|11/17/2023
|The Pat McAfee Show
|12:00
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic - SF#1
|14:00
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Atlantic Slam - Weber State vs. Gardner-Webb
|16:00
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic - SF#2
|16:30
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Legends Classic - Third Place
|16:30
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Atlantic Slam - Yale vs. Colgate
|18:00
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Women's Hockey: Princeton vs. Colgate
|18:00
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic - Consolation #2
|19:00
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Legends Classic - Championship
|19:00
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Men's Hockey: Cornell vs. Quinnipiac
|19:00
|11/17/2023
|AEW Collision November 17
|20:00
|11/17/2023
|NCAA Football: South Florida vs. UTSA
|21:00
|11/17/2023
|AEW Rampage November 17
|22:00
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 Driver Tracker - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #3
|23:25
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 Mixed On-Board Camera - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #3
|23:25
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Lance Stroll - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #3
|23:25
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Logan Sargeant - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #3
|23:25
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Max Verstappen - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #3
|23:25
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 Pit Lane - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #3
|23:25
|11/17/2023
|Formula 1 Timing Channel - Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice #3
|23:25
|11/18/2023
|Formula 1 Driver Tracker - Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying
|02:55
|11/18/2023
|Formula 1 Mixed On-Board Camera - Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying
|02:55
|11/18/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Logan Sargeant - Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying
|02:55
|11/18/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Lance Stroll - Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying
|02:55
|11/18/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Max Verstappen - Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying
|02:55
|11/18/2023
|Formula 1 Pit Lane - Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying
|02:55
|11/18/2023
|Formula 1 Timing Channel - Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying
|02:55
|11/18/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Germany vs. Venezuela
|03:48
|11/18/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: New Zealand vs. Mexico
|03:48
|11/18/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Semifinals
|06:00
|11/18/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: Burkina Faso vs. Korea
|06:48
|11/18/2023
|2023 FIFA Men's U17 World Cup: United States vs. France
|06:48
|11/18/2023
|La Vila Rugby Cup: Third Place
|10:00
|11/18/2023
|MotoGP: Qatar Sprint Race
|11:35
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: Chattanooga vs. Alabama
|12:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: East Carolina vs. Navy
|12:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: Harvard vs. Yale
|12:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: Louisville vs. Miami
|12:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: SMU vs. Memphis
|12:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss
|12:00
|11/18/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Semifinals
|12:30
|11/18/2023
|La Vila Rugby Cup: Final
|14:00
|11/18/2023
|Top Rank Boxing: Bentley vs. Heaney
|14:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Women's Hockey: Brown vs. St. Lawrence
|15:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|15:30
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: NC State vs. Virginia Tech
|15:30
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: North Carolina vs. Clemson
|15:30
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Atlantic Slam - Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate
|16:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: New Mexico State vs. Auburn
|16:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Atlantic Slam - Yale vs. Gardner-Webb
|18:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Men's Hockey: Clarkson vs. Yale
|19:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: Florida International vs. Arkansas
|19:30
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: Florida vs. Missouri
|19:30
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: Kentucky vs. South Carolina
|19:30
|11/18/2023
|NBA on TSN+: Mavericks vs. Bucks
|20:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: Georgia State vs. Iowa State
|20:00
|11/18/2023
|NCAA Football: Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech
|20:00
|11/19/2023
|Formula 1 Driver Tracker - Las Vegas Grand Prix
|00:30
|11/19/2023
|Formula 1 Mixed On-Board Camera - Las Vegas Grand Prix
|00:30
|11/19/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Lance Stroll - Las Vegas Grand Prix
|00:30
|11/19/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Logan Sargeant - Las Vegas Grand Prix
|00:30
|11/19/2023
|Formula 1 On-Board Camera: Max Verstappen - Las Vegas Grand Prix
|00:30
|11/19/2023
|Formula 1 Pit Lane - Las Vegas Grand Prix
|00:30
|11/19/2023
|Formula 1 Timing Channel - Las Vegas Grand Prix
|00:30
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Field Hockey: Semifinals
|08:30
|11/19/2023
|2023 ATP Finals: Doubles Final
|09:00
|11/19/2023
|NFL Fantasy Football Now
|10:00
|11/19/2023
|MotoGP: Grand Prix of Qatar
|11:15
|11/19/2023
|FCS Football Selection Show
|12:30
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Empire Classic SF#1 - UConn vs. Indiana
|13:00
|11/19/2023
|NFL on TSN+: TBD vs. TBD
|13:00
|11/19/2023
|NFL RedZone
|13:00
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Field Hockey: Championship
|13:30
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic - Fifth Place
|15:00
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Women's Basketball: Duke vs. Stanford
|15:00
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Empire Classic SF#2 - Texas vs. Louisville
|15:30
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Atlantic Slam - Weber State vs. Colgate
|16:00
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic - Third Place
|17:30
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Atlantic Slam - Weber State vs. Yale
|18:00
|11/19/2023
|NFL Data Enhanced Feed: Vikings vs. Broncos
|20:20
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Charleston Classic - Championship
|20:30
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Volleyball: MEAC Championship
|20:30
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Men's Basketball: Main Event - Championship
|22:00
|11/19/2023
|NCAA Volleyball: SWAC Championship
|22:30