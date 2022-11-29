The Ottawa Redblacks have narrowed their list of candidates for their vacant head coaching position to three, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Hearing the #RedBlacks have their shortlist for their head coaching position:

🏈 Mark Washington (DC #TiCats)

🏈 Corey Mace (DC #Argos)

🏈 Bob Dyce



I’d expect shortlisted candidates to come to Ottawa later this week for in person interviews. Decision expected by Mon. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 30, 2022

Mark Washington, Corey Mace and Bob Dyce are the three candidates named by Lalji in a tweet posted on Tuesday night.

Washington, 49, is the defensive coordinator for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and has held that position since the 2019 season. He has also served as defensive coordinator for the BC Lions from 2014-18.

He also spent 11 seasons in the CFL as a player; he was a defensive back for the Montreal Alouettes (1997-2002) and the Lions (2003-07). He won two Grey Cups as a player, in 2002 and 2006.

Mace, 36, is the defensive coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts, a position he took over before the 2022 season. The Argos generated the most turnovers in the CFL this season, and they held the league's top offence (Winnipeg Blue Bombers) to just 23 points in a Grey Cup victory on November 20.

Dyce took over as the interim head coach of the Redblacks after Paul LaPolice was fired, and led the team to a 1-3 record in his four games at the helm. He was also the head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2015, and went 3-6 in his nine games at the helm in the back half of the season.

The candidates are expected to arrive in Ottawa later this week for in-person interviews, and Lalji reports a decision is expected by Monday, Dec. 5.