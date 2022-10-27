Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. is taking a leave from the team for personal reasons.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse did not have a definitive timeline for Porter Jr.'s return, stating he'll be out "for a bit."

Porter Jr., who has yet to play for Toronto this season, was signed to a two-year, $12.3 million contract with the Raptors this season after he spent last year with the Golden State Warriors.

The 29-year-old has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the pre-season. Nurse said Thursday Porter will likely to be ready to play upon his return.

“I would assume he’s going to get right into the rotation (when he’s back),” Nurse said.

He averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game across 63 games last season for the Warriors.

Originally drafted third overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, the St. Louis, MO native has averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his nine seasons in the NBA, which features stints with the Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and the Warriors.

Toronto has started the season 3-2 and is coming off a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.