PARIS — The Paris Summer Olympics officially get underway today with a unique opening ceremony.

Instead of marching into a stadium, representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats along the River Seine, passing landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame.

Watch coverage LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Sprinter Andre De Grasse and weightlifter Maude Charron, both Olympic gold medallists, will carry the Canadian flag and lead the Maple Leaf contingent in the floating parade.

About 6,800 athletes will travel on over 90 boats along the six-kilometre route.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line the riverbanks.

Pop singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, who are both in Paris, are rumoured to be performing.

