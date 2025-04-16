Parsons stops 24 shots as Rangers down Spitfires to stave off playoff elimination

KITCHENER - Jackson Parsons stopped 24 shots as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Windsor Spitfires 3-0 on Wednesday night to stave off elimination in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Luke Ellinas led the way offensively for Kitchener, scoring all three goals.

Joey Costanzo stopped 32 shots for Windsor, which still leads the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal 3-1.

The series resumes Friday night in Windsor.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.