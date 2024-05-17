Toronto's Penny Oleksiak won the women's 100-metre freestyle on Friday night at the Olympic & Paralympic Trials.

Oleksiak finished with a time of 53.66 seconds to go just over the Olympic qualifying time of 53.61.

Mary-Sophie Harvey of Laval, Que., placed second in 53.71 seconds.

Oleksiak, a seven-time Olympic medallist, won her lone gold at the 2016 Rio Games in the 100 freestyle event, setting a then-Olympic record.

The 23-year-old holds the Canadian record in the event of 52.59 seconds from the Tokyo Games in 2021, where she finished fourth.

Summer McIntosh and Maggie Mac Neil pulled out of the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.