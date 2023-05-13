Petes beat Knights on road to tie OHL Championship Series 1-1
Knights vs. Petes - OHL Final - OHL Images
Published
LONDON, Ont. — Avery Hayes and Tucker Robertson each scored twice and netminder Michael Simpson made 51 saves as the visiting Peterborough Petes tied the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series with a 5-3 win over the London Knights on Saturday night.
Donovan McCoy also scored for the Petes, who lost Thursday's opener in the best-of-seven series 3-0. Brennan Othmann and Robertson each chipped in two assists for the Petes.
Sam Dickinson, Sean McGurn and Logan Mailloux scored for the Knights, who trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 3-2 heading into the third.
The Knights outshot the Petes 54-27.
Game 3 is Monday in Peterborough, Ont.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.