TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League’s oldest continuously operating franchise will pick first overall in this year's draft. The Peterborough Petes won the OHL draft lottery.

Peterborough, the Guelph Storm, Sarnia Sting and Ottawa 67's were the four draft lottery clubs after finishing outside the playoffs.

The last-place Petes had the largest chance of winning the first pick at 40 per cent.

The draw was determined by a computerized random number generator, with the process overseen and certified by a lawyer.

Guelph will pick second, Ottawa third and Sarnia fourth in the April draft.

Peterborough's record this season was 18-41-4-5 two years after winning the OHL championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.