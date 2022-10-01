PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — The unbeaten Peterborough Petes scored the game's first five goals then hung on to beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 in Ontario Hockey League action at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Saturday.

Samuel Mayer had two goals for the winners, who improved their East Division record to 2-0. The Bulldogs slipped to 1-1 in the division. Connor Lockhart, Jack Van Volsen and James Guo also scored for the Petes, who outshot the Bulldogs 48-19. Lockhart added two assists.

Florian Xhekaj scored twice for Hamilton, while Cole Brown added a single.

ICEDOGS 3 FIREBIRDS 2

In Flint, Mich., The Niagara IceDogs scored three times in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit and hung on for the win at Dort Financial Center.

Brennan Othmann scored both goals for Flint, while Kevin He, Aidan Castle and Brenden Sirizzotti scored for Niagara, who were outshot 42-30.

STING 2 SPITFIRES 1 (OT)

In Windsor, Ont., Ty Voit scored 19 seconds into overtime as the Sarnia Sting defeated the host Spitfires 2-1 at the WFCU Centre.

Alexis Daviault scored Sarnia's other goal, while Noah Morneau scored for Windsor.

ATTACK 4 RANGERS 3

In Owen Sound, Ont., Deni Goure broke a 3-3 tie with a goal at 13:15 of the third period to give Owen Sound the win.

Ethan Burroughs, Cedrick Guindon and Sam Sedley also scored for Owen Sound, while Carson Rehkopf, Matthew Sop and Adam Zidlicky scored the Kitchener goals.

GREYHOUNDS 6 BATTALION 4

The host Soo Greyhounds got late third-period goals by Tyler Savard and Kalvyn Watson to squeak by North Bay at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

The Greyhounds led 3-0 after the first and 4-3 after the second. The Battalion outshot the hosts 38-27.

SPIRIT 10 STORM 6

The Saginaw Spirit erupted for six third period goals to record a 10-6 win against the visiting Guelph Storm.

Pavel Mintyukov had a goal and four assists in the win, while Calem Mangone had two goals for the Spirit, who were outshot 34-28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2022.