Petes battle Remparts in must-win game as Memorial Cup continues on TSN

The OHL champion Peterborough Petes need a victory over the undefeated Quebec Remparts Tuesday night to keep their playoff hopes alive at the Memorial Cup.

You can watch the Petes take on the Remparts from Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C., with coverage beginning at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The Petes have lost their opening two games at the Memorial Cup to the host Kamloops Blazers and WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds and have been outscored by a total of 16-5.

A loss to the Quebec would eliminate Peterborough from playoff contention and give Seattle and Kamloops the right to battle in Friday's semifinal.

The QMJHL champion Remparts have won both of their games and have already punched their ticket to Sunday's championship final.

Captain Theo Rochette, who is in his fourth season with the Remparts, scored twice in Quebec's 3-1 win over Seattle on Monday night and praised head coach Patrick Roy after the game.

"He's such a great coach. We've all been dreaming of getting to the final for the past two years, so we're happy to be here and now we have a ticket to the final so we'll try to get it [Memorial Cup]," said Rochette.

Goalie William Rousseau also made 35 saves in the victory for the Remparts.

“The stakes were a lot with a free pass to the final,” Rousseau said. “I made the saves that got us to win that game.”

Quebec outlasted Kamloops 8-3 in the tournament opener on Friday.

This will be the fifth time the Remparts have qualified for the Memorial Cup final, highlighted by victories in 1971 and 2006.

Peterborough were hammered by Kamloops 10-2 on Sunday after dropping a 6-3 game to Seattle on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds and Blazers wrap up the round robin Wednesday with a possible tiebreaker scheduled for Thursday.