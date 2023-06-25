The Phoenix Suns are planning to keep centre Deandre Ayton to play alongside fellow stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and recent addition Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

Haynes says the Suns believe Ayton's value is at "an all-time high."

Suns believe Ayton’s value to the franchise is at an all-time high with the additions of Beal and Durant. Phoenix wants to see them play together. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 25, 2023

The Suns finished the 2022-23 season with a 45-37 record before being eliminated in six games by the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs this spring.

Following the exit, Phoenix fired head coach Monty Williams and replaced him with Frank Vogel.

Then, last week they sent veteran point guard Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the three-time All-Star in Beal. Washington later reportedly flipped Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole.

The 24-year-old Ayton averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game alongside a 58.9 field goal percentage over 67 games with the Suns in 2022-23, his fifth campaign with the Suns.