Leafs favoured to beat Sens in first playoff Battle of Ontario since 2004

For the first time since 2004, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will meet in the playoffs as the two sides renew the Battle of Ontario on the game’s biggest stage.

The Maple Leafs have been a mainstay in the playoffs and their nine-year stretch of making the postseason is the longest active streak in the league.

Meanwhile, this is Ottawa’s first time back in the playoffs since making a run to the conference finals in 2017.

Toronto’s odds to beat the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the playoffs have already shifted from -162 to -176 at FanDuel. The Senators are +142 to pull off the series upset.

NHL Eastern Conference First Round Playoff Series

Team Odds
Maple Leafs -176
Senators +142

The Leafs are +110 to win Game 1 and the series, while Ottawa is +270 to do the same.

On the flip side, if you think Ottawa will win Game 1 but Toronto pulls out the series, that is priced at +400, and the Leafs to win Game 1 but Ottawa win the series is +480.

Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.

TOR/OTT Series Correct Score

Series Outcome
Odds
Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0
+900
Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1
+420
Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2
+420
Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
+400
Ottawa Senators 4-0
+1800
Ottawa Senators 4-1
+900
Ottawa Senators 4-2
+550
Ottawa Senators 4-3
+600
 

SERIES SPREAD

The Leafs (-1.5) are +122 to cover the series spread. Toronto’s only playoff series win since 2004 was in six games over the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023.

TOR/OTT Series Alternate Spread

Team Spread Odds
Toronto Maple Leafs -2.5 +250
Toronto Maple Leafs +2.5 -900
Ottawa Senators -2.5 +600
Ottawa Senators +3.5 -1500
Toronto Maple Leafs -3.5 +900
Toronto Maple Leafs +2.5 -4500
Ottawa Senators -3.5 +1800
Toronto Maple Leafs +1.5 -350
Ottawa Senators -1.5 +240
Ottawa Senators +2.5 -360

TOTAL GAMES

The over/under for games in the series has been set at 5.5, with over coming in at -178 and the under at +144.

Toronto’s last seven opening round playoff series have all gone over this total.

LEADING GOAL SCORER

Auston Matthews has the shortest odds of every player to lead this series in goals scored at +340. In 55 playoff games, Matthews has 23 goals.

Not far behind is William Nylander at +500 and Brady Tkachuk (+550).

John Tavares (+800) and Matthew Knies (+1000) round out the top five, while Mitch Marner (+1100) is the only other Leafs player with shorter than 35-to-1 odds.

Drake Batherson (+1900), Tim Stützle (+2200), Dylan Cozens (+2400), Shane Pinto (+2600), Fabian Zetterlund (+3100), and Ridly Greig (+3400) all fill the middle part of this market.

Here is a look at the odds for each player to score one, two, three, and four goals this series.

This is the title of the table

 
Player 1+ Goals  2+ Goals 3+ Goals  4+ Goals 
Auston Matthews -2000 -600 -195 +130
William Nylander -1200 -380 -125 +210
Brady Tkachuk -1100 -350 -115 +240
John Tavares -750 -240 +130 +370
Matthew Knies -600 -195 +190 +550
Mitchell Marner -500 -165 +200 +600
Drake Batherson -350 -105 +340 +1000
Tim Stützle -310 +105 +370 +1200
Dylan Cozens -290 +110 +410 +1400
Shane Pinto -270 +125 +450 +1500
Fabian Zetterlund -220 +165 +650 +2200
Ridly Greig -195 +185 +700 +2400
Bobby McMann -190 +195 +750 +2800
David Perron -185 +200 +750 +2700
Claude Giroux -165 +230 +950 +3500
Max Domi -135 +310 +1300 N/A
Nicholas Robertson -135 +330 +1500 N/A
Pontus Holmberg -130 +330 +1500 N/A
Calle Jarnkrok -110 +430 +1800 N/A
Jake Sanderson +115 +550 N/A N/A
Thomas Chabot +125 +600 N/A N/A
Michael Amadio +125 +550 N/A N/A
Morgan Rielly +135 +700 N/A N/A
Scott Laughton +140 +700 N/A N/A
 

