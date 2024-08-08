PLL Fantasy: Three start ’em, three sit ’em for Denver

Start

Liam Entenmann, Goalie, New York Atlas (36 coins)

Entenmann comes into this weekend in the lower half of priced goalies in PLL Weekly Fantasy. He will be playing the Utah Archers, who are coming off a loss to the Carolina Chaos in Baltimore. Utah ranks fourth in the league in total scores and has a shooting percentage hovering just below 30%.

As usual, I always state that there is no need to spend the salary coins on the most expensive goalie, and I will continue to stick with my claim, especially with Entenmann.

The rookie goalie has had just one game in which he started that he put up fewer than 15 fantasy points. In Entenmann’s other two starts, he averaged 49 fantasy points.

Colin Heacock, Midfield, Maryland Whipsnakes (8 coins)

The veteran midfielder made quite the statement during Maryland’s Homecoming weekend when he averaged 23.5 fantasy points over the course of the team’s doubleheader.

With Tucker Dordevic placed on the injured reserve list, Maryland is going to need another initiator from the box, and Heacock proved he is more than capable of filling that role.

Though the Whipsnakes traded for Philadelphia Waterdogs midfielder Ryan Conrad on Tuesday, I would expect the familiar faces of Maryland’s midfield to be the points of emphasis in head coach Jim Stagnitta’s offense.

For just eight coins, Heacock can fill your team’s second midfield slot if you have spent more coins in other areas of your lineup.

Graham Bundy, Midfield, Denver Outlaws (Game 1; 29 coins)

Bundy’s performance in Baltimore was outright electric. The rookie midfielder finished with 41 points against the California Redwoods and was lights-out from the two-point arc.

I believe Bundy’s success will carry on through Denver’s Homecoming weekend. Bundy is trailblazing a playstyle from the midfield that can change the blueprint lacrosse schematics have been built upon.

Similar to professional basketball’s idea of the three-point shot helping teams win games, that concept will slowly start to trickle into professional lacrosse, as well.

I think Bundy can be poised for another stellar week if he continues to produce from beyond the arc.

Sit

Zach Currier, Midfield, Philadelphia Waterdogs (31 coins)

With Philadelphia being officially knocked out of playoff contention, having a player like Currier being the third-highest-priced midfielder this week seems like a risky move for your lineup.

Even with Conrad out of the picture and Currier set to gain more touches, that doesn’t necessarily mean his fantasy production can still increase.

Regardless of how talented some players on the Philadelphia roster are, I just think it’s too late in the season for them to see significant upticks in their fantasy totals.

Brennan O’Neill, Attack, Denver Outlaws (Game 2; 45 coins)

What made me put O’Neill in my sit column for his second of two games this weekend was that his salary cap worth is the same price as his first game.

On top of that, he will be facing the top defense in the league in the Carolina Chaos, whose 11.1 scores against average is the best in the PLL.

I find it hard to believe O’Neill will still have the same value playing against the best defense in the league after playing a game 24 hours prior.

If you really want to pick O’Neill, it's a safer bet to take him in his first game against the Maryland Whipsnakes on Friday.

Brett Dobson, Goalie, Utah Archers (41 coins)

Dobson’s salary cap value is currently too high for the amount he has been producing. Over Dobson’s past two games, he failed to produce an ROI over 1.0 points per coin despite being the most expensive goalie in fantasy.

I expect the same output for Dobson this weekend as he still has a salary cap hit in the 40s. Utah will be going against the league’s best offense in the New York Atlas, who lead all teams in total scores.

Like I stated earlier in my Entenmann section, there’s no need to spend the highest amount of coins on your goalie. Not only will you get an ROI higher than 1.0, but you will generally get the most fantasy points out of a lower-priced goaltender.