France overwhelmed the Polish defence in the opening 20 minutes, but took until the 44th minute to find their opening goal as they lead Poland 1-0 at half time.

Kylian Mbappe found Olivier Giroud with a little bit of space in the 44th minute, and he made no mistake in becoming France's top international goal scorer with his 52nd for his country to give France the 1-0 lead.

Poland mounted a seriously dangerous attack in the 37th minute, where a series of passes opened a great chance from 15 yards which required a good save from Hugo Lloris, and the rebound was saved by Raphael Varane on the keeper's line to keep the score at 0-0.

The first golden chance of the game appeared in the 28th minute, when the speed of the French finally got by the Polish defence, and a cross-field pass rolled through the crease, by the Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny and to the foot of Giroud, who was unable to guide the easy goal into the net.

After getting peppered with attacks by the French attack for the first 20 minutes, Poland found their first try on goal on the counter - Robert Lewandowski struck the ball hard from outside the crease, but it sailed just wide of the French net.

As expected coming in, the French attack applied overwhelming pressure on the Polish side, resulting in four corner kick tries in the first 12 minutes. Poland's defensive playstyle has been well-documented at the tournament so far.