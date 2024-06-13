Poland vs. Netherlands: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Poland and Netherlands open Group D action on Sunday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Poland is playing in their fifth UEFA European Championship. Their best result was a loss in the quarter-finals against Portugal in penalties in 2016, as they've failed to advance out of the Group Stage in any other appearance.

Poland is the only team TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell did not pick to make it out of a loaded Group D.

One major issue facing the Polish side ahead of their tournament opener is the absence of Robert Lewandowski, the team's star and all-time leading capper as well as scorer.

Poland’s team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said in a statement the Barcelona star has a torn biceps femoris muscle from a warmup against Turkey in Warsaw on Monday that Poland won 2-1.

“We are doing everything so that Robert can play in the second match against Austria,” the statement said.

Netherlands, meanwhile, enter as the No. 7 ranked team in the FIFA standings with strong aspirations at the tournament.

Their history at the European Championships includes four bronze medals (1976, '92, '00 and '04) as well as a lone championship in 1988.

The team suffered a heartbreaking defeat in penalty shots against eventual-champions Argentina in the quarter-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after Wout Weghorst scored two late goals to force extra time.

In a pair of tune-ups leading into the tournament, Netherlands beat Canada and Iceland, each by a score of 4-0.

