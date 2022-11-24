The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday as Poland takes on Saudi Arabia as the latter tries to build on their surprising opening win.

Saudi Arabia opened their tournament with one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, stunning No. 3-ranked Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Middle Eastern country was down 1-0 after the first half but got goals from Saleh al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari to hold on for the one-goal victory.

Poland is vying for their first win of the tournament after playing to a scoreless draw with Mexico on Tuesday.

Forward Robert Lewandowski had a glorious opportunity to break the tie on a penalty kick in the second half but the Polish Captain was not able to convert.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

When: Saturday, Nov. 26

Pregame Start Time: 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

