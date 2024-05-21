MILAN (AP) — Italy's financial police raided the headquarters of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics local organizing committee on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities over the way digital sponsors for the games were selected.

“The checks underway are aimed at procedures used for the selection of technological providers and sponsors as well as the hiring of employees by the foundation,” Milan prosecutors said in a statement.

“No current manager or employee of the foundation is under investigation,” the prosecutors added.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported earlier that the committee’s former CEO, Vincenzo Novari, is one of three people placed under investigation.

Novari left the job in 2020 and was replaced by current CEO Andrea Varnier.

