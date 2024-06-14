Portugal vs. Czechia: How to watch, stream UEFA Euro 2024 on TSN

Portugal and Czechia clash to conclude opening matches in the group stage on Tuesday at UEFA Euro 2024.

TSN Soccer Analyst and former Scottish international Steven Caldwell has high expectations for Portugal, with a semi-final finish as part of his prediction.

Their story, as always, revolves around legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who enters his sixth European Championship at the age of 39.

He helped lead his side to a second-place finish on home soil in 2004, and to the country's only championship in 2016. Pepe remains in the lineup on defence at age 41, but there is also high hopes for some youth to contribute in a meaningful way as well.

Portugal beat Ireland 3-0 in their final international friendly tune-up on June 11, but suffered a defeat at the hands of Croatia on June 8.

Czechia enters the tournament ranked 36th in the FIFA World Ranking, but have had success in the past, including a bronze medal in 2004 and a silver in 1996. They also won in 1976 while competing as Czechoslovakia.

The team looks to build upon a quarter-finals exit in two of the last three tournaments, with Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick one of the headliners in the lineup.

“I hope that a lot of fans will come to support us and we’ll present good football for them and advance from the group,” said Schick, with the championship hosted in neighbouring Germany.

Turkiye battles Georgia on Tuesday in the other Group F match, which you can watch at Noon ET / 9:00a.m. PT on TSN1/3.

