The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday as Portugal takes on Ghana to open their tournaments.

Portugal, ranked ninth in the world, is looking to finally break through and reach the World Cup final for the first time in the country's history.

The Selecao are led by Cristiano Ronaldo who is looking for that elusive World Cup victory to go along with his many accomplishments. The 37-year old also stands to become the first player to score in five different World Cups should he bury one for Portugal in Qatar.

Ghana is making their fourth appearance at the World Cup and their first since 2014.

Ranked 61st in the world, Ghana is led by 22-year-old forward/midfielder Mohammed Kudus who has five goals in 14 games for Ajax of Eredivsie.

When: Thursday, Nov. 24

Pregame Start Time: 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 10:45 a.m. ET/ 7:45 a.m. PT

Odds for Portugal vs. Ghana

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Portugal: -270

Draw: +360

Ghana: +700

