Portugal vs. Switzerland: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Tuesday with Portugal facing Switzerland in Round of 16 action.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Portugal were stunned late in their third group game against Korea Republic, but had previously clinched their place in the knockout round thanks to victories over Ghana and Uruguay in their first two outings in the tournament.

Despite falling 2-1 on Matchday 3, Portugal still reached the Round of 16 as the winners of Group H.

They were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Switzerland held off Serbia in a back-and-forth 3-2 game on Friday to earn their place in the Round of 16 as runners up in Group G.

They defeated Cameroon in their opening match and finished level on points with group-winner Brazil, losing out on the top spot through goal difference.

Switzerland has reached the knockout stages for the third straight men’s World Cup tournament.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs. Switzerland

You can watch Portugal vs. Switzerland, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Tue., Dec. 6

Pregame Start Time: Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 a.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.