The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday as Portugal takes on Uruguay in a Group H match.

Ronaldo became the first men’s player to score at five FIFA World Cups as Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 in the tournament opener for both teams last Thursday. Ghana nearly pulled off a remarkable draw, with Osman Bukari scoring in the 89th minute.

Uruguay played to a scoreless draw with Korea Republic in their opening match.

When: Monday, Nov. 28

Pregame Start Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

