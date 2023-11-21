KITCHENER, Ont. — Antonino Pugliese scored four goals, Filip Mesar had a hat trick and one assist, and the Kitchener Rangers crushed the Erie Otters 10-3 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Carson Rehkopf, with one goal and four assists, Trent Swick and Tanner Lam provided the rest of the offence for Kitchener (17-5-0), which extended its winning streak to eight games. Jackson Parsons made 16 saves.

Carey Terrance, Martin Misiak and Owain Johnston scored for Erie (9-9-3). Jacob Gibbons stopped 30-of-40 shots.

The Rangers jumped out to a 4-1 edge after the opening period. But Johnston and Terrance scored five minutes apart, making it a one-goal game by the 10:38 mark of the second period.

That's when it all went downhill. Kitchener scored six unanswered goals to blow the Otters out of the water.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.