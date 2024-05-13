Montreal lost a pair of overtime games on home ice to open their PWHL semifinal series against Boston. To stay alive in the best-of-five series, they will have to solve Boston and goaltender Aerin Frankel on the road in Game 3.

Watch the action LIVE, Tuesday at 7pm ET on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Boston is a win away from advancing to the inaugural PWHL final and Frankel has played a major role in their success.

The 24-year-old made 56 saves as Boston defeated Montreal 2-1 in triple overtime to take a 2-0 series lead on Saturday.

The win was made all the more impressive as Boston was forced to kill two penalties in the first overtime, including a five-minute major assessed to forward Lexie Adzija, who was also given a game misconduct on the play.

Taylor Wenczkowski was the overtime hero, driving to net and scoring the winner at the 11:44 mark of the third overtime period.

“It was great. It was awesome,” Wenczkowski said after the triple overtime goal. “I was so happy to end it and go back to Boston with two wins.”

Amanda Pelkey opened the scoring in the first period for Boston, while Kristin O'Neill, who is the only Montreal player to beat Frankel in the series, scored her second of the playoffs to tie the game in the second period.

Frankel was also stellar in the opening game of the playoffs, turning away 53 of 54 shots in Boston’s Game 1 victory.

For her efforts, including 109 saves in two playoff games, she was named the PWHL’s second star of the week.

Montreal defender Erin Ambrose, who picked up an assist on O'Neill’s Game 2 marker, led all players in ice time with 61:33 in the triple overtime loss.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 50 saves for Montreal, but was tagged with her second loss of the series in Game 2.

If Boston is victorious at Tsongas Center on Tuesday, they will advance to the PWHL final against the winner of the other semifinal between Toronto and Minnesota.

If Montreal gets their first win of the series, they will force a Game 4 in Boston on Thursday at 7pm ET.

All of the action can be seen on TSN, the exclusive home of the PWHL playoffs and the chase for the Walter Cup.