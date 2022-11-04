The 2022 World Cup Final is set for Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Dec. 18, 2022.

You can catch the 2022 World Cup Final and every other match of the tournament beginning on Nov. 20 on TSN.

It will be the first World Cup Final to take place in the Middle East and the first held this late in the calendar year.

While 79 different nations have qualified for the World Cup in its 92-year history over 21 previous tournaments, only 13 different nations have played in a Final. Of those 13 nations, all are from Europe or South America – inaugural champions Uruguay, Argentina, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Brazil, Germany, Sweden, England, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Croatia.

Germany, a four-time World Cup winner, leads the way with eight World Cup Final appearances, with their most recent coming in a 1-0 extra-time triumph over Argentina at World Cup 2014 in Brazil.

Brazil leads the way with most World Cup titles at five, one more than Germany and Italy, with the Selecao’s most recent championship coming in 2002 in with a 2-0 victory over Germany.

In the history of the World Cup, there have only been three rematches in a Final. The 1994 World Cup Final in the United States between Brazil and Italy was a rematch of the Final at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. The 2014 and 1990 World Cup Finals between Argentina and Germany were rematches of the 1986 World Cup Final, also played in Mexico.

At this year’s World Cup, France will be looking to do something that hasn’t been done in 60 years – win back-to-back titles. The 2-0 victors over Croatia at World Cup 2018 in Russia for their second ever title, Les Bleus will try to emulate the Brazil side that won consecutive World Cups at Sweden in 1958 and Chile in 1962.

Playing in their first ever Final in 2018, Croatia became the first Final debutant since Spain, who defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time, made their first Final appearance at World Cup 2010 in South Africa. The last time two teams played in their first Final at the same was at Italy 1934 when the Azzurri defeated Czechoslovakia, 2-1.