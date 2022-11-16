Qatar vs. Ecuador: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins Sunday as the host nation of Qatar takes on Ecuador in the opening game.

Qatar will be playing in their first-ever World Cup game and is the first country to make its debut at the World Cup by virtue of being hosts, skipping qualifying.

The Annabi enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup ranked 50th in the world.

Ecuador returns to the World Cup stage after missing out on the tournament in 2018. The team had previously established themselves as regulars on the world stage, qualifying in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

The team enters Qatar 2022 ranked 44th in the world, having finished behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay in qualifying.



When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Pregame Start Time: 9am ET/6am PT.

Main Coverage: 10:45am ET/7:45am PT.

Odds for Qatar vs. Ecuador

Opening lines, Per Fanduel:

Ecuador: +105

Draw: +210

Qatar: +250

