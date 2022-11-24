Qatar vs. Senegal: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday as host Qatar takes on Senegal with both teams vying to find the win column after opening game losses.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Qatar became the first host country to lose their first game of a World Cup in the tournament’s 92-year history when they lost to Ecuador 2-0 on Sunday.

Forward Enner Valencia scored both goals for Ecuador as Qatar failed to register a shot on goal.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup.

Senegal hung around with the Netherlands on Monday but eventually lost 2-0 after the Dutch, in their first World Cup appearance since 2014, scored goals in the 84th minute and second half stoppage time.

Senegal outshot the Netherlands 15-10 and barely lost the possession battle, maintaining it for 48 per cent of the match.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar vs. Senegal

You can watch Qatar vs. Senegal, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Friday, Nov. 25

Pregame Start Time: 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 7:45 a.m. ET/4:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Odds for Qatar vs. Senegal

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Qatar: +500

Draw: +270

Senegal: -160

