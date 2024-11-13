ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Carr had a goal and two assists, and netminder Samuel Meloche made 23 saves as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday at Arena Glencore.

Thomas Verdon, Benjamin Brunelle and Axel Dufresne also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (12-3-2-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Alix Durocher scored for the Foreurs (5-12-3-0), who were outshot 34-24.

The Huskies were 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Foreurs were 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 CATARACTES 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — William Dupont had a goal and assist and the Central Division-leading Drummondville Voltigeurs scored three unanswered goals to break a 1-1 stalemate en route to a 4-1 win over the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes.

Van Gaudreau, Teo Toubans Besnier and Sam Oliver also scored for the Voltigeurs (15-4-1-1), who outshot the visitors 38-22.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored for the Cataractes (11-8-0-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

---

OCEANIC 3 REMPARTS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Lyam Jacques' goal at 5:41 of the third period snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the Rimouski Oceanic to a 3-2 win over the visiting Quebec Remparts.

Olivier Theberge and Spencer Gill also scored for the Oceanic (13-6-0-1), who outshot the visitors 38-24.

Nathan Quinn and Benjamin Vigneault scored for the Remparts (8-11-1-1).

---

ARMADA 4 PHOENIX 3 (SO)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Olivier Metcalfe scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 4-3 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Justin Carbonneau scored twice in regulation time for the Armada (10-8-1-0), while Olivier Metcalfe netted a single.

Etienne Giroux, Hugo Primeau and Thomas Rousseau scored for the Phoenix (11-7-0-2), who were outshot 40-32.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.