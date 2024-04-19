VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Alexis Bourque scored twice as the Victoriaville Tigres downed the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-3 on Friday to win their Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League quarterfinal.

Victoriaville won the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Pier-Olivier Roy, Nikita Prishchepov and Maxime Pellerin also scored for Victoriaville.

Nathan Darveau made 37 saves.

Samuel Savoie had a pair of goals and Andrei Loshko added one for Rouyn-Noranda.

Huskies goalie William Rousseau stopped 23-of-28 shots.

---

PHOENIX 4 VOLTIGEURS 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Lewis Gendron's second goal was the eventual winner as Sherbrooke reeled off four unanswered goals to rally past the Voltigeurs.

Drummondville holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Andrew Belchamber and Olivier Dubois had the other goals for the Phoenix.

Alexis Gendron struck twice for Drummondville and Mikael Huchette added a single.

