CHARLOTTETOWN — Brady Burns scored a goal and added three assists as Saint John Sea Dogs defeated Charlottetown Islanders 7-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Tuesday.

Luka Benoit, Alex Drover, Eriks Mateiko, Cole Burbidge, Peter Reynolds and Nicolas Bilodeau also scored once for Saint John (23-36-5).

Lane Hinkley and Keiran Gallant scored for Charlottetown (24-32-7).

Sea Dogs netminder Ventsislav Shingarov stopped 36 of 38 shots.

Islanders goaltender Jakob Robillard made 27 saves on 34 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.