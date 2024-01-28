HALIFAX — Cam Squires scored 37 seconds into overtime as the visiting Cape Breton Eagles erased a 4-2 deficit and edged the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at Scotiabank Centre.

Xavier Daigle, Lucas Romeo, Brayden Schmitt and Jacob Newcombe also scored for the Eagles (26-19-1-1), who trailed 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third. Newcombe and Olivier Houde each had two assists.

Lou-Félix Denis, Lou Lévesque, Markus Vidicek and Mathieu Cataford scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (29-11-7-1), who were outshot 33-26. Cataford also chipped in with two assists.

The Mooseheads went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Eagles were 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

OCEANIC 5 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Maël St-Denis and Jacob Mathieu each had a goal and assist as the visiting Rimouski Océanic defeated the Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-2.

Lyam Jacques, Spencer Gill and Quinn Kennedy also scored for the Oceanic (25-20-3-0), who were outshot 33-27.

Samuel Fiala and Philippe Veilleux scored for the Foreurs (12-28-3-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 SEA DOGS 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Nathan Lévesque and Justin Boisselle each scored twice and added an assist as the Gatineau Olympiques rolled over the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 7-1.

Sander Wold, William Labranche and Jérémie Minville also scored for the Olympiques (16-26-3-2), who outshot the Sea Dogs 32-23.

Eriks Mateiko scored for the Sea Dogs (16-25-3-3).

---

PHOENIX 3 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Mavrick Lachance's goal at 2:55 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 3-2 victory over the Moncton Wildcats.

Israël Mianscum and Hugo Primeau also scored for the Phoenix (22-19-1-4), who outshot the Wildcats 32-20.

Yoan Loshing and Etienne Morin scored for the Wildcats (26-12-3-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 2-1 heading into the third.

---

ISLANDERS 5 TITAN 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Simon Hughes scored twice as the visiting Charlottetown Islanders tipped the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-3.

Cole Huckins, Isaac Vos and William Shields also scored for the Islanders (19-24-3-2), who were outshot 34-23.

Emile Perron, Colby Huggan and Yannik Ponzetto scored for the Titan (21-212-2).

---

REMPARTS 2 SAGUENEENS 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Louis-Antoine Denault made 24 saves to lift the visiting Quebec Remparts to a 2-0 win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

Julien Beland and Nathan Quinn scored for the Remparts (17-27-2-0), who took a 1-0 lead into the third period.

Netminder Raphael Precourt stopped 21 of 23 shots for the Sagueneens (19-22-4-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2027.