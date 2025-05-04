QMJHL: Cataractes beat Oceanic, force Game 7 showdown on Tuesday

SHAWINIGAN - Jiri Klima scored twice and the Shawinigan Cataractes forced a Game 7 showdown in their Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff series with a 5-1 win over the visiting Rimouski Oceanic on Sunday.

Vince Elie, Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Jordan Forget also scored for the Cataractes, who outshot the visitors 30-22 at Centre Gervais Auto. Felix Lacerte, Cole Chandler and Fontaine each chipped in with two assists.

Jacob Mathieu scored for the Oceanic, who will host Game 7 in the best-of-seven semifinal series on Tuesday. The winner of that game advances to the QMJHL championship final and faces the Moncton Wildcats for the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

The Cataractes, who went 1-for-3 on the power play, led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Oceanic, who are the host team for the 2025 Memorial Cup that starts on May 22, went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Oceanic went up 3-2 in the series with a 3-2 overtime victory on Friday. The Cataractes had tied the series 2-2 a night earlier with a 3-2 victory in double overtime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2025.