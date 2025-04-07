QMJHL: Drakkar pour it on in the third period to top Eagles, advance in playoffs

BAIE-COMEAU - Louis-Charles Plourde scored twice as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar toppled the Cape Breton Eagles 6-1 on Monday to advance into the second round of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Matyas Melovsky, Justin Gendron, Alexis Michaud and Oliver Samson provided the rest of the offence for Baie-Comeau, which won the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Lucas Beckman made 20 saves.

Aiden McCullough had the lone goal for Cape Breton, which got 34 stops from Jakub Milota.

Going into the third period up 2-1, Gendron kick-started a run of four unanswered goals in the frame with his marker at 4:03. Baie-Comeau then scored three times in under two minutes, with Samson's power-play goal at 17:22 closing the show.

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 MOOSEHEADS 0

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Sam Oliver and Jesse Allecia each scored two goals as the Drummondville Voltigeurs crushed the Halifax Mooseheads 6-0 to stave off elimination.

Simon-Pier Brunet and Adam Cavallin added the others for Drummondville, which will host Game 7 on Tuesday. Louis-Félix Charrois earned a 23-save shutout.

Jacob Steinman stopped 24 of 29 shots as the starter for Halifax before coming out of the game 5:53 into the third period. Nicolas Gillham-Cirka turned away 10 of 11 shots in relief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.