QMJHL: Drakkar trip Titan to grab 2-0 series lead

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Poirier had a goal and assist, Justin Gill chipped in with three assists and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action on Saturday.

The Drakkar, who outshot the Titan 49-25, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series. The Drakkar won Friday's opener 2-1.

Niks Fenenko, Louis-Charles Plourde and Felix Gagnon also scored for the Drakkar, who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

Matthew McRae and Louis-Francois Belanger scored for the Titan, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.

The Drakkar went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Titan were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

TIGRES 7 HUSKIES 6

(Tigres lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Maxime Pellerin and Justin Gendron each scored twice as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 7-6.

Eliott Simard, Nikita Prishchepov and Mathis Aguilar also scored for the Tigres, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Louis-Philippe Fountaine and Andrei Loshko each scored twice for the Huskies, while Bill Zonnon and Thomas Verdon netted singles.

The Tigres won Friday's first game 6-3.

---

EAGLES 1 SAGUENEENS 0

(Eagles lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Cam Squires' first period goal held up as the Cape Breton Eagles edged the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 1-0.

Nicolas Ruccia stopped 26 shots to earn the shutout and give the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Saguenéens netminder Rémi Delafontaine stopped 27 of 28 shots.

Game 3 in the series is Tuesday in Chicoutimi, Que.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 PHOENIX 2

(Voltigeurs lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Luke Woodworth's goal at 9:19 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Drummondville Voltigeurs to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Vsevolod Komarov, Justin Cote, Mikael Diotte and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Voltigeurs, who lead the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 2-0.

Olivier Dubois scored twice for the Phoenix, who lost Friday's opening game of the series 5-2.

The teams were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, but the Voltigeurs led 2-1 heading into the third.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.