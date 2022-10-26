BOISBRIAND, Que. — Jordan Dumais' two-goal night led the Halifax Mooseheads to a 3-2 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Wednesday.

Mathieu Cataford opened the scoring for Halifax (7-1-1-1) 4:12 into the first period. Just over three minutes later, Dumais netted a power-play goal to make it a 2-0 game. Alexis Gendron put Blainville-Boisbriand (6-6-0) on the board almost seven minutes later to cut into the lead.

Dumais scored again 12:14 into the middle frame to give him 11 goals on the season — good for second in the league. Brayden Schmitt scored with less than four minutes remaining but the Armada fell short in making the game any closer.

Mathis Rousseau had 35 saves in the win for the Mooseheads.

---

SAGUENÉENS 4 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, QUE. — Peteris Bulans scored the game winner to complete Chicoutimi's comeback over Baie-Comeau (5-7-0-1). The Saguenéens (5-8-0) were down 3-1 early in the second period before scoring three unanswered goals to take the lead.

