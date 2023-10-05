QMJHL: Fontaine scores twice, Huskies rout Olympiques

GATINEAU, Que. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice to help the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies earn a dominant 7-3 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Bill Zonnon, Antonin Verreault, Andrei Loshko, Thomas Verdon and Benjamin Brunelle also found the scoresheet for Rouyn-Noranda.

Goaltender Kyle Hagen stopped shots to earn a second win in five games for the Huskies this season.

Charles Boutin, Thomas Chafe and Jaden Reyers had the goals for Gatineau, which is off to an 0-4-1 start after reaching the QMJHL final last season.

Olympiques netminder Zach Pelletier let in six goals on 25 shots before giving way to Kian Hodgins, who made seven saves.

MOOSEHEADS 2 EAGLES 0

CAPE BRETON, N.S. — Goaltender Mathis Rousseau earned a 26-save shut out, leading the Halifax Mooseheads to a 2-0 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Logan Crosby, with his third of the season, scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period for Halifax before Markus Vidicek added an empty-netter.

Eagles netminder Nicolas Ruccia had a strong night himself, stopping 30 of 31 shots.

ISLANDERS 4 TITAN 3

ACADIE-BATHURST, N.B. — Anthony Flanagan scored the game-winning goal at 13:56 of the third period as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Ondrej Maruna, Brett Arsenault and Michael Horth also found the scoresheet for Charlottetown. Islanders goaltender Aksels Ozols made 22 saves.

Louis-François Bélanger, Robert Orr and Ty Higgins had the goals for Acadie-Bathurst. Titan netminder Antoine Keller saved 21 of 25 shots.

DRAKKAR 4 SAGUENÉENS 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Justin Poirier knocked in the game-winning goal with 3:52 left in the game as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Louis-Charles Plourde, Matthew MacDonald and Raoul Boilard also scored for Baie-Comeau. Drakkar goaltender Olivier Ciarlo made 33 saves.

Nathan Lecompte, Thomas Desruisseaux and Emmanuel Vermette had the goals for Chicoutimi. Saguenéens netminder Mathys Fernandez stopped 20 of 24 shots.

ARMADA 3 OCÉANIC 2 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Bourque scored the overtime winner at 3:53 of the extra frame as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Rimouski Océanic.

It was Bourque's second of the game. James Swan had the other goal for Blainville-Boisbriand. Armada goaltender Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 37 of 39 shots.

Mathys Dubé and Lyam Jacques scored Rimouski. Océanic goaltender Cédric Massé kicked out 21 of 24 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.