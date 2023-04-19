ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — The Gatineau Olympiques scored four times in the first period Wednesday and cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to sweep the series and advance to the third round.

Olivier Nadeau scored twice, while Isaac Belliveau, Riley Kidney, Zachary Dean and Colin Ratt all scored once for Gatineau.

Olympiques netminder Francesco Lapenna saved 33 of 34 shots.

Anthony Turcotte scored once for Rouyn-Noranda.

Huskies goaltender Thomas Couture kicked out 34 of 40 shots.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 WILDCATS 2

Halifax leads best-of-seven series 2-1

MONCTON, N.B. — Zachary L'Heureux scored three goals as the Halifax Mooseheads topped the Moncton Wildcats.

Brody Fournier scored once for Halifax.

Mooseheads goaltender Mathis Rousseau saved 28 of 30 shots.

Oscar Plandowski and Thomas Auger all scored once for Moncton.

Wildcats goaltender Jacob Steinman kicked out 30 of 33 shots.

---

REMPARTS 4 OCEANIC 2

Quebec wins best-of-seven series 4-0

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Mikael Huchette scored twice as the Québec Remparts beat the Rimouski Océanic.

Nathan Gaucher and James Malatesta all scored once for Québec.

Remparts netminder William Rousseau kicked out 23 of 25 shots.

Xavier Filion scored twice for Rimouski.

Océanic goaltender Gabriel Robert saved 27 of 30 shots.

---

PHOENIX 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

Sherbrooke wins best-of-seven series 4-0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Justin Gill scored a goal and an assist as the Sherbrooke Phœnix beat the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Milo Roelens, Ethan Gauthier, Israël Mianscum and Marc-André Gaudet all scored once for Sherbrooke.

Phoenix netminder Olivier Adam stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Drew Elliott and Tyler Peddle all scored once for Drummondville.

Voltigeurs netminder Riley Mercer kicked out 33 of 38 shots.

---

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2020.