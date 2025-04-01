QMJHL: Gaudet scores in OT as Sagueneens edge Titan

BATHURST, N.B. - Kassim Gaudet scored at 3:39 of overtime to lead the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 4-3 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday.

Jonathan Prud'homme, Felix Gagnon and Alex Huang scored in regulation time for the Sagueneens, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round, best-of-seven series. Maxim Masse chipped in with two assists for the visitors, who went 2-for-6 on the power play.

Dawson Sharkey, Francois-James Buteau and Maddex Marmulak scored for the Titan, who outshot the visitors 42-33.

The Titan, who went 0-for-3 on the power play, will try to prevent a sweep when they host Game 4 on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL playoffs on Tuesday:

---

OCEANIC 4 ISLANDERS 0

(Oceanic lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Jonathan Fauchon had two power-play goals and an assist, Mathis Langevin made 22 saves, and the visiting Rimouski Oceanic rolled past the Charlottetown Islanders 4-0.

Pier-Olivier Roy and Mathys Dube also scored for the Oceanic, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can sweep the first-round matchup in Game 4 on Wednesday in Charlottetown. Mathieu Cataford chipped in with two assists.

The Oceanic led 1-0 after the first period and took a 3-0 lead into the third.

The Islanders were outshot 26-22.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 MOOSEHEADS 1

(Mooseheads lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

HALIFAX, N.S. — Luke Woodworth scored twice, Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 22 shots, and the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Halifax Mooseheads 4-1.

Sam Oliver and Jesse Allecia (empty-netter) also scored for the Voltigeurs, who now trail the best-of-seven series 2-1 after losing both games at home by 3-2 scores, the second decided in overtime.

Quinn Kennedy scored for the Mooseheads, who were outshot 34-23.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Halifax.

---

HUSKIES 2 OLYMPIQUES 1

(Huskies lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

GATINEAU, Que. — Alex Carr and Remi Gelinas scored, Thomas Verdon pitched in with two assists, and the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Gatineau Olympiques 2-1.

Netminder Samuel Meloche made 19 saves for the Huskies, who took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Isaiah Parent scored for the Olympiques, who were outshot 29-20.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Gatineau.

---

PHOENIX 6 ARMADA 4

(Phoenix lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Mavrick Lachance scored twice, Thomas Rousseau had a goal and two assists, and the Sherbrooke Phoenix beat the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-4.

Louis-Alex Tremblay, Jayden Plouffe and Charles-Antoine Beauregard also scored for the Phoenix, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Justin Carbonneau, Brayden Besner, Olivier Metcalfe and Vincent Desjardins scored for the Armada, who were outshot 40-29. Matt Gosselin, Mateo Nobert and Eliot Litalien each chipped in with two assists.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Sherbrooke.

---

EAGLES 5 DRAKKAR 1

(Drakkar lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Captain Jacob Newcombe scored twice and Cam Squires had two assists as the Cape Breton Eagles beat the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-1.

Cole Burbidge, Lucas Romeo and Romain Litalien also scored for the Eagles, who trail their best-of-seven series 2-1.

Matyas Melovsky scored for the Drakkar, who outshot the hosts 24-23.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Sydney, N.S.

---

FOREURS 4 CATARACTES 3 (OT)

(Cataractes lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Noah Reinhart scored 4:12 into overtime to lift the Val-d'Or Foreurs to a 4-3 win over the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes.

Philippe Veilleux, Donovan Arsenault and Benjamin Olivier also scored for the Foreurs, who now trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Mathieu Plante, Matvei Gridin and Yoan Loshing scored for the Cataractes, who outshot the hosts 38-28.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Val-d'Or.

---

WILDCATS 4 REMPARTS 3 (OT)

(Wildcats lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Gabe Smith's second goal of the game, scored at 8:34 of overtime, lifted the visiting Moncton Wildcats to a 4-3 victory over the Quebec Remparts.

Dyllan Gill and Caleb Desnoyers also scored for the Wildcats, who took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Etienne Morin chipped in with two assists.

Mathias Loiselle, Nathan Quinn and Justin Cote scored for the Remparts. Etienne Desjardins chipped in with two assists.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Quebec City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.