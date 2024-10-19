QMJHL: Higgins helps Huskies beat Cataractes

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — The visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including two on the power play, and skated to a 4-1 victory over the Shawinigan Cataractes in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Gervais Auto.

Ty Higgins had a goal and two assists for the West Division-leading Huskies (5-2-1-2), who outshot the Cataractes 27-26. Bill Zonnon, Antonin Verreault and Evan Courtois also scored for the visitors, who went 3-for-5 on the power play.

Vince Elie scored for the Cataractes (6-4), who went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Huskies led 1-0 after the first period and the second period was scoreless.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

OCEANIC 5 FOREURS 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Maxime Coursol scored once and added two assists as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-1.

Anthony Pare, Dominic Pilote, Alexandre Blais and Mathys Dube also scored for the Oceanic, who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Philippe Veilleux scored for the Foreurs. Both teams had 33 shots on net.

SAGUENEENS 4 ISLANDERS 3 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Peteris Bulans capped off a three-point night with a goal 1:57 into overtime to lift the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 4-3 win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

Alex Huang, Nathan Lecompte and Emmanuel Vermette also scored for the Sagueneens (5-3-2-2), who outshot the hosts 32-27.

William Shields, Alexi Michaud and Matthew Butler scored for the Islanders (3-6-1-1), who led 2-1 after the first period, but were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

EAGLES 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (OT)

HALIFAX, N.S. — Jacob Newcombe scored 42 seconds into overtime and the visiting Cape Breton Eagles edged the Halifax Mooseheads 3-2.

Lucas Romeo and Romain Litalien also scored for the Eagles (4-5-0-1), who were outshot 34-29.

Liam Kilfoil and Jan Sprynar scored for the Mooseheads (6-3-2-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.