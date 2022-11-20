SHERBROOKE, Que. — Cole Huckins recorded a hat trick as the Sherbrooke Phoenix handily defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 6-3 on Saturday.

Justin Gill, with one goal and two assists, Tyson Hinds and David Spacek all scored for Sherbrooke (15-4-1-1). Samuel St-Hilaire stopped 30-of-33 shots.

Sam Oliver scored twice with Jeremy Lapointe adding the other for Drummondville (10-11-0). Jacob Goobie allowed three goals on just seven shots in four minutes before making way for Kevyn Brassard who made 33 saves.

The Phoenix jumped out to a fast start scoring three goals, two from Huckins, in the first four minutes of the game. However, the Voltigeurs answered with three unanswered goals of their own. In the final 6:42 of the game, though, Sherbrooke netted three more goals to take the win.

ISLANDERS 3 HUSKIES 2 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUE. — Jakub Brabenec scored the shootout winner as Charlottetown (10-10-2) earned a comeback victory over Rouyn-Noranda (12-9-1-1). The Islanders came back from down 2-0 in regulation and scored on both shootout attempts, while the Huskies only scored once on three attempts.

WILDCATS 4 FOREURS 3

VAL-D'OR, QUE. — Alex Mercier scored the eventual winner at 16:26 in the third period to lead Moncton (11-9-0-1) past Val-d'Or (10-11-2). After going down 2-1 at the end of the first, the Wildcats scored three unanswered goals capped by Mercier's marker.

OCEANIC 4 TITAN 3 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Julien Beland capped a two-goal effort with the game winner in overtime and Rimouski (11-12-1) edged Acadie-Bathurst (8-11-2-1). Beland's first goal early in the second period put the Oceanic up 3-2 after going down 2-1 in the first.

MOOSEHEADS 5 SEA DOGS 0

HALIFAX — Brady James made 28 saves and earned a shutout as Halifax (13-5-2-1) downed Saint John (5-13-0-1). Brady Schultz, with two goals, Cameron Whynot, Jack Martin and Evan Boucher provided the offence for the Mooseheads.

TIGRES 2 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — Thomas Belgarde scored two goals, including one that proved to be the winner, as Victoriaville (13-6-1-2) edged Shawinigan (8-12-0-2). Nathan Darveau stopped 23-of-24 shots for the Tigres.

SAGUENEENS 4 EAGLES 1

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Jacob Newcombe recorded a goal and an assist as Chicoutimi (10-12-0) defeated Cape Breton (8-10-2). Andrei Loshko, Maxim Masse and Felix Bedard also scored for the Sagueneens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2022.