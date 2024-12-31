RIMOUSKI, Que. — Captain Jacob Mathieu scored twice and Jonathan Fauchon had a goal and assist as the Rimouski Oceanic rolled past the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Maxime Coursol and Mathys Dube also scored for the Oceanic (23-10-0-1), who outshot the Voltigeurs 35-31. Spencer Gill pitched in with two assists.

Hugo Dufour, Luke Woodworth and Sam Oliver scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (24-7-2-2), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

The Voltigeurs went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Oceanic were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Tuesday:

---

TITAN 5 SEA DOGS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Mathieu St-Onge scored short-handed, and Alexandre Lallier scored on the power play as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 5-2.

Liam Arsenault, Louis-Francois Belanger and Tyson Goguen also scored for the Titan (20-11-1-1), who outshot the visitors 36-33.

Olivier Groulx and Dylan Rozzi scored for the Sea Dogs (16-18-0-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

EAGLES 5 MOOSEHEADS 3

HALIFAX, N.S. — Cam Squires had a goal and two assists and the visiting Cape Breton Eagles erupted for four third-period goals to edge the Halifax Mooseheads 5-3.

Tomas Lavoie, Romain Litalien, Jacob Newcombe and Lewis Gendron also scored for the Eagles (16-14-3-1), who outshot the hosts 55-22.

Liam Kilfoil, Shawn Carrier and Antoine Fontaine scored for the Mooseheads (11-18-5-0).

---

DRAKKAR 5 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Justin Poirier scored twice and added an assist, and Matyas Melovsky had a goal and three assists as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-2.

Alexis Bernier and Anthony Lavoie also scored for the Drakkar (18-13-2-1), who outshot the hosts 39-28.

Chad Bellemare and Charles-Antoine Adam scored for the Phoenix (20-10-1-3).

---

SAGUENEENS 3 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Connor Haynes goal at 17:57 of the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 3-1 win over the Victoriaville Tigres.

Kassim Gaudet and Emile Ricard also scored for the East Division-leading Sagueneens (20-6-3-5).

Alexis Bourque scored for the Tigres (10-21-1-3). Both teams had 34 shots on goal.

---

ARMADA 3 CATARACTES 2 (SO)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Olivier Metcalfe scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 3-2 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Ludovik Grenier and Egor Goriunov scored in regulation for the Armada (18-14-2-0).

Felix Lacerte and Matvei Gridin scored for the Cataractes (19-13-0-2), who outshot the visitors 37-30.

---

HUSKIES 9 FOREURS 4

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Bill Zonnon scored four goals and added two assists as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies whipped the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 9-4.

Antoine St-Laurent, Remi Gelinas, Nathan Langlois, William Vezina and Antonin Verreault also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (18-8-2-5), who outshot the visitors 39-32.

Jeremy Leroux, Philippe Veilleux, Alix Durocher and Connor Macey scored for the Foreurs (11-18-3-1).

---

REMPARTS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Andreas Straka and Justin Cote both scored in the three-round shootout to lift the Quebec Remparts to a 3-2 win over the visiting Gatineau Olympiques.

Both Straka and Cote scored in regulation time for the Remparts (14-17-1-2), who were outshot 33-25.

Maxim Dube and William-Alexis Tremblay scored for the Olympiques (9-18-5-3).

---

WILDCATS 5 ISLANDERS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Caleb Desnoyers had two goals and an assist and the Monton Wildcats posted a 5-1 win over the visiting Charlottetown Islanders.

Alex Mercier, Vincent Collard and Maxime Cote also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (27-5-2-0).

Matthew Butler scored for the Islanders (12-19-2-1), who outshot the hosts 32-28.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.