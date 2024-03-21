BOISBRIAND, Que. — Jiri Klima scored two goals in leading the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 3-1 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Thursday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Kody Dupuis added the other for Shawinigan (29-34-3-1), which got 37 saves from Mathys Fernandez.

Mathis Cloutier had the lone goal for Blainville-Boisbriand (31-30-4-2). Edouard Gauthier stopped 28 shots.

Cloutier's goal made it a 1-1 game at 10:55 of the second period.

But with 58 seconds left in the middle frame, Klima netted the go-ahead goal. Dupuis scored with 3:13 left in the third period.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.