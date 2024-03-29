QMJHL: Larose plays hero as Tigres top Cataractes in OT in playoff series opener

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Larose capped a two-goal, one-assist effort with the winning marker at 3:10 of overtime and the Victoriaville Tigres edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3 on Friday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action.

Maxime Pellerin, with one goal and two assists, and Tommy Cormier also scored for Victoriaville, which took a 1-0 series lead. Nathan Darveau made 27 saves.

Vince Élie, Jordan Forget and Éli Baillargeon had a goal apiece for Shawinigan. Félix Hamel kicked out 31-of-35 shots.

Down 3-1 entering the third period, Pellerin scored 2:16 into the frame to trim the deficit. Larose then knotted the contest one minute later before eventually scoring the winner.

TITAN 2 MOOSEHEADS 1 (OT)

(Titan lead series 1-0)

HALIFAX — Milo Roelens knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:57 of overtime as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Halifax Mooseheads in Game 1 of their playoff series.

Dylan Andrews scored the opening goal at 8:40 of the first period for Acadie-Bathurst, while Antoine Keller made 26 saves.

Braeden MacPhee tied the game with 58 seconds left in the second period for Halifax, which got 35 stops from Mathis Rousseau.

PHOENIX 4 ARMADA 3 (OT)

(Phoenix lead series 1-0)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu netted the game-winning goal 33 seconds into overtime as the Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Lewis Gendron, Olivier Dubois and Olivier Lampron also scored for Sherbrooke, which held a 3-1 lead after Lampron's goal 4:24 into the third period.

Justin Carbonneau, with two goals, and Mathis Cloutier replied for Blainville-Boisbriand.

DRAKKAR 4 ISLANDERS 1

(Drakkar lead series 1-0)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Poirier had a goal and an assist as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar cruised to a series-opening 4-1 win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

Jules Boilard, Justin Gill and Isaac Dufort also contributed goals for Baie-Comeau, the top seed in the Eastern Conference regular-season standings.

Alexis Michaud scored for Charlottetown, which got 40 saves from Carter Bickle.

VOLTIGEURS 7 SEA DOGS 3

(Voltigeurs lead series 1-0)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Sam Oliver and Justin Coté each scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs handily defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-3.

Ethan Gauthier, with one goal and three assists, Mikael Huchette and Luke Woodworth provided the rest of the offence for Drummondville, the top seed in the Western Conference.

Pavel Simek, Drew Elliott and Nicolas Bilodeau replied for Saint John.

HUSKIES 4 OLYMPIQUES 0

(Huskies lead series 1-0)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Bill Zonnon had two goals and one assist, William Rousseau earned a 22-save shutout and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies downed the Gatineau Olympiques 4-0.

Antonin Verreault and Andrei Loshko also scored for Rouyn-Noranda.

Zach Pelletier turned away 38-of-42 shots.

EAGLES 6 OCÉANIC 2

(Eagles lead series 1-0)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Cam MacDonald had two goals and one assist, Cam Squires had a goal and three assists and the Cape Breton Eagles downed Rimouski Océanic.

Cole Burbidge, with two goals, and Olivier Houde also scored for Cape Breton, which held a 4-0 lead through two periods.

Dominic Pilote and Mael St-Denis replied for Rimouski.

SAGUENÉENS 3 WILDCATS 0

(Sagueneens lead series 1-0)

MONCTON — Rémi Delafontaine earned a 39-save shutout as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens downed the Moncton Wildcats 3-0.

Émile Duquet, with two goals, and Craig Armstrong scored for Chicoutimi.

Jacob Steinman kicked out 26-of-28 shots for Moncton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.