QMJHL: Meloche perfect in Huskies' shutout of Olympiques

Samuel Meloche stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies shut out the Gatineau Olympiques 4-0 on Friday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Bill Zonnon scored twice for Rouyn-Noranda (2-1-2), while Thomas Verdon and Evan Courtois added goals.

Goaltender Zach Pelletier made 15 saves in net for Gatineau (1-4-0).

The Huskies were 2 for 3 on the power play and the Olympiques could not connect on their three man advantages.

---

WILDCATS 5 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Markus Vidicek struck twice as Moncton topped the Titan.

Alex Mercier, Gabe Smith and Etienne Morin rounded out the attack for the Wildcats (3-1-1).

Cory MacGillivray replied for Acadie-Bathurst (3-3-0).

---

OCEANIC 5 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mathieu Cataford scored and added two assists as Rimouski sailed past Cape Breton.

Loic Francoeur, Olivier Théberge, Quinn Kennedy and Jacob Mathieu also found the back of the net for the Oceanic (2-3-0).

Cam Squires had a pair of goals for the Eagles (0-4-1).

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 REMPARTS 2

HALIFAX — Braeden MacPhee had a goal and an assist as the Mooseheads doubled Quebec.

Shawn Carrier, Cade Moser and Lou Lévesque also scored for Halifax (5-1-0).

Nathan Quinn and Justin Cote supplied the offence for the Remparts (3-2-1).

---

PHOENIX 3 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Olivier Dubois had the eventual winner as Sherbrooke downed the Cataractes.

Louis-Alex Tremblay and Thomas Rousseau had the other goals for the Phoenix (4-1-0).

Reece Peitzsche scored once for Shawinigan (3-2-0).

---

ARMADA 6 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Mateo Nobert struck twice as Blainville-Boisbriand sank the Foreurs.

Matt Gosselin, Zachary Wheeler, Jonathan Fauchon and Vincent Desjardins also chipped in for the Armada (3-2-0).

Mathias Bourque was the lone scorer for Val-D'Or (1-3-1).

---

SAGUENÉENS 7 TIGRES 4

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maxim Masse had a hat trick as Chicoutimi beat the Tigres.

Emmanuel Vermette scored twice for the Sagueneens (3-1-1), while Kassim Gaudet and Thomas Desruisseaux added goals.

Justin Gendron, Joseph Henneberry, Mael Lavigne and Alexis Bourque responded for Victoriaville (2-3-0).

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 DRAKKAR 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Sam Oliver had three goals as the Voltigeurs bested Baie-Comeau.

Étienne Dupéré and Maxime Lambert had the other goals for Drummondville (4-0-1).

Justin Poirier scored for the Drakkar (3-2-0).

