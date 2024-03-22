BATHURST, N.B. — Captain Milo Roelens scored three times and added an assist on the winning goal as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the visiting Moncton Wildcats 7-4 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday at Centre Regional K.C. Irving.

Emile Perron, Dylan Andrews, Alexandre Lallier and Matthew McRae (empty-netter) also scored for the Titan (30-30-3-4), who outshot the Wildcats 35-31.

Vincent Collard scored twice for the Wildcats (37-23-4-3), who led 3-0 before the game was four minutes old. Julius Sumpf and Caleb Desnoyers also scored for the Wildcats, who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Friday:

---

SEA DOGS 5 MOOSEHEADS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Tyler Peddle scored twice as the Saint John Sea Dogs beat the visiting Halifax Mooseheads 5-2.

Drew Elliott, Eriks Mateiko and Brody Fournier also scored for the Sea Dogs (20-38-5-4).

Markus Vidicek and Liam Kilfoil scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (41-18-7-1), who outshot the Sea Dogs 31-26.

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 SAGUENEENS 4

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Ethan Gauthier scored twice, Vsevolod chipped in with three assists, and the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 6-4.

Peter Repcik, Kassim Gaudet, Mikael Diotte and Mikael Huchette also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (47-14-5-1).

Maxim Masse, Alexis Morin, Jeremy Leroux and Craig Armstrong scored for the Sagueneens (34-25-4-4).

---

EAGLES 4 ISLANDERS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Brayden Schmitt's power-play goal at 9:55 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the visiting Cape Breton Eagles to a 4-3 win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee scored twice for the Eagles (38-26-1-2), while Olivier Houde netted a single.

Simon Hughes scored twice for the Islanders (26-34-5-2), who led 2-0 before the game was 13 minutes old. Ross Campbell also scored for the Islanders.

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 FOREURS 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — William Labranche scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Gatineau Olympiques beat the Val-d'Or Foreurs 7-4.

Isaiah Parent, Mathis Gauthier, Jacob Kaine, Jan Golicic, Sander Wold and Emile Dubois also scored for the Olympiques (25-31-5-6).

Nathan Baril scored twice for the Foreurs (15-47-3-2), while Alix Durocher and Nathan Brisson netted singles.

---

HUSKIES 4 TIGRES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antonin Verreault scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies topped the Victoriaville Tigres 4-2.

Mathis Perron and Daniil Bourash also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (46-15-1-5).

Justin Gendron and Noah Warren scored for the Tigres (42-20-4-1).

---

OCEANIC 4 REMPARTS 3 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jacob Mathieu kscored at 2:25 of overtime period as the Rimouski Océanic edged the Quebec Remparts 4-3.

Alexandre Blais scored twice for the Oceanic (36-26-5-0), while Maxime Coursol added a single.

Alexandre Desmarais scored twice for the Remparts (21-40-5-1), while Nathan Plouffe scored.

---

DRAKKAR 5 PHOENIX 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Gill scored twice as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar downed the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-2.

Jules Boilard, Matyas Melovsky and Justin Poirier also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (53-11-2-1).

Jean-Félix Lapointe and Louis-Alex Tremblay scored for the Phoenix (32-29-1-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.