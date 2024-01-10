GATINEAU, Que. — Jérémie Minville scored the overtime winner to cap a 5-4 Gatineau Olympiques comeback win over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Wednesday night in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Mathis Gauthier, Alexander Gaudio and Félix Ouellet each had a goal and an assist for Gatineau (12-25-4) while Jacob Kaine also scored.

Charles Boutin pitched in with two assists and goaltender Zach Pelletier stopped 23 shots in the win.

Gauthier scored with 0.7 seconds left in the third period to tie the game 4-4 and force overtime.

Tommy Montreuil — with a goal and an assist — Mateo Nobert, Mathis Cloutier and Matt Gosselin scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (17-18-4), which led 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 in the loss.

Olivier Lemieux added two assists and netminder Olivier Ciarlo made 33 saves.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL, Wednesday's game between the Moncton Wildcats and Acadie-Bathurst Titan was postponed due to the weather conditions in Bathurst, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.