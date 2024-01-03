QMJHL: Mooseheads edge Titan after MacPhee scores winning goal

BATHURST, N.B. — ACADIE-BATHURST - Braeden MacPhee knocked in the game-winning goal at 14:03 in the third period as the Mooseheads edged the Titan.

Markus Vidicek scored three goals while Braeden MacPhee scored once for Halifax.

Mooseheads netminder Jack Milner saved 37 of 40 shots.

Joseph Henneberry scored three goals for Acadie-Bathurst.

Titan goaltender Joshua Fleming kicked out 25 of 29 shots.

ARMADA 6 FOREURS 1

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - Jonathan Fauchon scored twice as Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated Val-D'Or Foreurs.

Eliot Ogonowski scored twice while Vincent Desjardins and Matthew MacDonald scored once for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Armada goaltender Olivier Ciarlo kicked out 26 of 27 shots.

Charles-Antoine Pilote scored once for Val-D'Or.

Foreurs goaltender Mathis Lussier stopped 22 of 23 shots and Foreurs goaltender William Blackburn stopped 16 of 21 shots.

TIGRES 1 OLYMPIQUES 0

GATINEAU - Nathan Darveau earned a shut out as Victoriaville downed Gatineau by 1-0.

Justin Larose scored once for Victoriaville.

Tigres goaltender Nathan Darveau kicked out all 15 shots.

Olympiques netminder Zach Pelletier kicked out 19 of 20 shots.

VOLTIGEURS 4 REMPARTS 3

DRUMMONDVILLE - Alexis Gendron knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:21 in the third period as the Voltigeurs edged the Remparts.

Alexis Gendron scored twice while Ethan Gauthier and Loic Goyette scored once for Drummondville.

Voltigeurs netminder Louis-Félix Charrois kicked out 19 of 22 shots.

Antoine Michaud, Mathieu Wener and Andrew Gweon all scored once for Québec.

Remparts goaltender Vincent Filion saved 43 of 47 shots.

OCÉANIC 5 SAGUENÉENS 4

CHICOUTIMI - Alexandre Blais knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:06 in the over-time period as the Océanic edged the Saguenéens.

Maxime Coursol and Jacob Mathieu scored twice while Alexandre Blais scored once for Rimouski.

Océanic netminder Quentin Miller saved 24 of 28 shots.

Thomas Desruisseaux, Émile Duquet, Loïc Usereau and Nathan Lecompte all scored once for Chicoutimi.

Saguenéens goaltender Raphaël Précourt stopped 15 of 20 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.