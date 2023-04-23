HALIFAX — Jordan Dumais had two goals and two assists in leading the Halifax Mooseheads to a 7-3 series-clinching victory over the Moncton Wildcats on Sunday to advance to the QMJHL semifinals.

Attilio Biasca, Evan Boucher, Josh Lawrence, with an empty-net goal, Mathieu Cataford and Zachary L'Heureux, with a goal and two assists, added the others for Halifax (50-11-4-3). Mathis Rousseau made 17 saves.

It was the fourth straight win of the series for the Mooseheads, who dropped the opener on April 14. Halifax will next face the Sherbrooke Phoenix in another best-of-seven series and a trip to the finals on the line.

Trent Ballentyne, Maxim Barbashev and Gabe Smith scored for Moncton (35-29-2-2), which held an early 2-1 lead before entering the third period down 5-2.

Jacob Steinman stopped 30-of-35 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2023.